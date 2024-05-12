You Might Not Think To Add Blue Cheese To Your Guac, But Here's Why You Should

Mashed avocado, lime juice, cilantro, and a bit of seasoning — those are all you need to whip up a guacamole in less than five minutes. With such a simple base, this humble dish is open to an endless world of potential changes. Even something as seemingly out of place as blue cheese can have a spot in this dish. At first thought, this sounds like a mismatched clash of contrasting flavors, but that's far from the truth. In fact, it might be the game-changer you never saw coming.

Sharp, salty, and tangy, blue cheese is often times an acquired taste. Once you've come around to it, however, its boldness is a delight you can't find elsewhere. In guacamole, it fares surprisingly well with the avocado's creamy, nutty taste. It does a wonderful job of lifting the simple, one-dimensional profile of the dish, lacing it with a briny undertone that's much more intriguing. The avocado's palatable taste, on the other hand, mellows out its sharp edges. This complementary, harmonious blend helps your guacamole stand out like no other. All the while, the base is still what you know and love. It's a perfect balance of different and familiar, so even with a new twist, rest assured the guacamole's place on the table is unchangeable.