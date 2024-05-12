You Might Not Think To Add Blue Cheese To Your Guac, But Here's Why You Should
Mashed avocado, lime juice, cilantro, and a bit of seasoning — those are all you need to whip up a guacamole in less than five minutes. With such a simple base, this humble dish is open to an endless world of potential changes. Even something as seemingly out of place as blue cheese can have a spot in this dish. At first thought, this sounds like a mismatched clash of contrasting flavors, but that's far from the truth. In fact, it might be the game-changer you never saw coming.
Sharp, salty, and tangy, blue cheese is often times an acquired taste. Once you've come around to it, however, its boldness is a delight you can't find elsewhere. In guacamole, it fares surprisingly well with the avocado's creamy, nutty taste. It does a wonderful job of lifting the simple, one-dimensional profile of the dish, lacing it with a briny undertone that's much more intriguing. The avocado's palatable taste, on the other hand, mellows out its sharp edges. This complementary, harmonious blend helps your guacamole stand out like no other. All the while, the base is still what you know and love. It's a perfect balance of different and familiar, so even with a new twist, rest assured the guacamole's place on the table is unchangeable.
Adding blue cheese is an odd twist you can still have fun with
Nothing has to change about the process. The blue cheese can join the party alongside the remaining ingredients as you're mashing everything together. You'll need around ½ to 1 cup of blue cheese for 3 or 4 avocados, depending on your desired intensity. A classic companion for blue cheese in guacamole (and potato salad) is bacon, which you might only need about a cup or so. Since both of these ingredients are already quite salty, remember to go lighthanded on the salt. You don't want it to overpower everything else.
That should be enough but feel free to add other ingredients. As always, tomatoes (fresh or roasted) are great for bringing a bright, tangy pop to the creamy, rich avocado base. If it's spiciness you want, try a dash of hot sauce. For those who like sweetness, corn is an excellent choice, especially when accompanied by crunchy walnuts and their earthy aroma.
Much like regular guacamole, this blue cheese rendition also makes a fantastic dip for tortilla chips. If that's gotten repetitive, swap them out for saltines, pretzels, or crackers. A healthier alternative is crunchy vegetables such as celery, bell pepper, carrots, etc. Slather it onto toasted bread slices, top it with a fried egg, leafy greens, or bacon and you've got a quick, filling, and flavorful breakfast. As a side, it would do well alongside a big meal starring grilled meat or other hearty, savory main courses.