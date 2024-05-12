The Differences Between Mochi And Dango That You Should Know

One of the best parts about trying different national cuisines is seeing a country's interpretation of the various food categories. The French have pâtisserie, and in Japan, they have a style of confectionery called wagashi. Wagashi specifically refers to a type of sweet enjoyed with green tea, and often these are bite-sized treats reminiscent of the more Western style of tea cakes. There are different types of sweets found within wagashi including mochi and dango.

At first glance these two desserts might seem identical; they're both a form of wagashi, chewy and sweet, and rice-based. But there are a few key differences that set them apart. When enjoying foods from other cultures, learning what makes their dishes special and unique is beneficial and respectful. In addition to this, these wagashi are both enjoyed as part of different cultural celebrations. Knowing the differences between these two treats lets you enjoy them more and appreciate all the unique aspects of these traditional Japanese sweets.