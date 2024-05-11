Cruise Into New Territory With Salad Boats This Summer

Though you might not have an actual cruise planned for the summer, handheld salad boats will turn tonight's dinner party into a more festive affair. The portioned presentation of veggies is ideal for hosting since guests can easily pick up individual boats and help themselves.

You'll need durable lettuce leaves like romaine to build these boats of greens. Instead of cutting or tearing the leaves apart as if you were to prepare a Caesar salad, you'll leave the pieces intact so that you can fill them with various salad ingredients. From herby tabouli to yogurt-coated walnuts and fruit that make up a candied walnut Waldorf salad, the possible variations on salad boats are endless. Consider converting an easy tuna lettuce wrap recipe into a boat-style presentation, or create DIY stations for dinner guests to assemble prewashed and dried leaves with the fillings of their choice. Simply set out the necessary ingredients for your favorite summer dishes and let each diner pack their own leafy boats with toppings, seasonings, and dressings.