Can You Safely Grill Frozen Chicken?

You might think that it's necessary to wait for the chicken in the back of your freezer to defrost before you can toss it on the grill, but that's actually not the case. Maybe you need some protein for a quick weeknight dinner or unexpected guests are on the way over for an impromptu cookout. No matter your reason, there are some hurdles to grilling frozen poultry, but it's just as safe to do as it is with fresh or completely defrosted chicken.

If time is a factor, be aware that grilling frozen chicken can take twice the amount of time to fully cook. Sure, that might not be quite as long as it takes to thaw frozen chicken in the fridge, but it's still something to consider if you're short on time. The most important factor involved in safely grilling, and later eating, the chicken is that its thickest part reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit — one reason why it will take much longer to cook when it's starting off frozen.