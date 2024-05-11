The Flipping Rule You Need To Know When Grilling Chicken Burgers

Grilled chicken burgers make for a delicious meal when you crave charred meat on a bun but don't want to eat a traditional hamburger again. There are a bunch of techniques you can follow to create supreme grilled chicken burgers, like using a panade to keep the patties moist. But when it comes time to grill them, there's one very important rule regarding how often you flip the patties while the meat cooks — and it's a one-and-done situation.

One flip is all you need, done half way through the grilling time, for a perfectly-cooked chicken burger. You'll know the patty is ready for the single flip when it's easy to remove from the grill grate with a spatula. Is the bottom of the patty stuck to the bottom? Stop, because that means it's not yet time to flip. The cooking time will vary depending on how thick the patty is and the grill's temperature. After you flip, continue to cook the chicken burger until its juices run clear and the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, then remove it from the grill. What happens if you keep flipping? Believe it or not, you risk ruining your burger in more ways than one.