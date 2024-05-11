The Rich Boozy Drink That Puts A Retro Twist On Irish Coffee

Bolstered by the recent espresso martini resurgence, coffee cocktails are back — and they're turning heads. And while there's a delicious allure to innovative mixing, like the unique way coffee beans can "season" your negroni or a robust mescal coffee cocktail, there's merit in the classic slings, too.

Among the most beloved is the whiskey-based, two-ingredient Irish coffee. For many drinkers, this drink opens the door to the magic of a hot coffee cocktail. So, if you're looking for another warm and boozy drink with a retro twist try out the Keoke coffee.

In its original form, this cocktail packs a sweet and casual mixture of Kahlua, brandy, and creme de cacao, mixed with coffee and all topped with heavy cream. It's a dessert-like cocktail reminiscent of a classic white Russian. As opposed to an Irish coffee, it has more boozy sweetness, chocolate flavors, and a different spirituous flavor thanks to the use of overproof brandy. However, it's mixed and served just like its predecessor. It's an old-timey Californian creation, said to have been first made by steakhouse owner George Bullington in 1967. Especially after modernizing with a few tweaks, it's ready for the limelight once more.