The Store-Bought Ingredient That Will Easily Upgrade Your Chicken Panini

There are times when nothing but made-from-scratch will do. When it comes to herbaceous pesto, that would be when the bounty of the garden is bursting with delicious edible greenery. But as our favorite kitchen queen, Ina Garten says, "Store-bought is fine," and that is exactly the mantra to keep in mind when making this tasty chicken pesto panini sandwich.

A bottle of store-bought pesto is a versatile ingredient that can be used in so many cooking projects beyond pasta. In this recipe it serves a dual purpose, acting as both a flavorful quick marinade for the chicken breasts and a tasty condiment spread for the finished grilled sandwich. Chicken and mayo are all very well, but adding pesto to your sandwich elevates it by a mile. And by using the same vibrant flavor twice in this panini recipe, the basil is amplified, ensuring it's not overshadowed by the other Mediterranean flavors. Why not serve a bit more pesto on the side for dipping the toasted crusts, too?