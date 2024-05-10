The Apple Pie Dessert That Only Requires 2 Canned Ingredients
Delicious desserts don't have to be complicated. When you're throwing a dinner party or celebrating another special occasion with a tasty spread, you already have plenty to worry about — namely, the drinks, appetizers, dinner menu (maybe you're building a themed Swedish Midsummer dinner party menu, for example), and decor. So, when it comes to the end of the night, and you want to enjoy a sweet treat with the rest of your guests, you can easily whip up a tasty dessert with just two store-bought ingredients: canned cinnamon rolls and apple pie filling. When combined, these components make delicious, apple-filled cinnamon rolls.
These two items are typically very affordable, so you can focus your spending on other areas of your meal instead. You don't need any other ingredients besides the two cans to make cinnamon rolls this way (and it's just one of many creative ways to use canned cinnamon rolls), but when you stuff them with apple pie filling, you turn a basic dessert into an elevated treat that your guests may mistake for homemade. And because the fruit is already peeled, sliced, and packed with sugar and (typically) cinnamon in the filling, you don't need to make any adjustments here, either. Simply arrange the dough for your rolls in muffin cups, spoon the filling into the middle, and bake until your kitchen smells heavenly.
How to make these easy apple pie cinnamon rolls
You'll want to deviate from the package instructions when making these apple pie cinnamon rolls, so swap out your cookie sheet for a muffin pan instead. After coating your pan with a nonstick spray, separate the cinnamon roll dough into chunks following the pre-set indents. But instead of plopping them onto a cookie sheet, press each one gently into the bottom and sides of the cups in the muffin tin.
You don't want to flatten the dough completely, but you do want to make an indent in the center of each so that your apple pie filling can sit comfortably inside. Then, fill each cinnamon roll cup with enough apple pie filling to fill it to the top. These desserts will bake up beautifully as they are, but feel free to upgrade your cinnamon rolls with a little cinnamon, cardamom, or pumpkin pie spice on top, or some chopped walnuts or pecans.
When you're satisfied, pop the pan in the oven at the temperature listed on the cinnamon roll package. But to account for the incorporated filling, bake your treats for about four minutes longer than the instructions dictate. And don't forget the (arguably) best part: the final drizzle of icing, which you can add after warming it in a microwave-safe bowl. Or, as an alternative, heat a little peanut butter until it has a drippy consistency, then dribble it onto your filled rolls.