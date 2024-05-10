The Apple Pie Dessert That Only Requires 2 Canned Ingredients

Delicious desserts don't have to be complicated. When you're throwing a dinner party or celebrating another special occasion with a tasty spread, you already have plenty to worry about — namely, the drinks, appetizers, dinner menu (maybe you're building a themed Swedish Midsummer dinner party menu, for example), and decor. So, when it comes to the end of the night, and you want to enjoy a sweet treat with the rest of your guests, you can easily whip up a tasty dessert with just two store-bought ingredients: canned cinnamon rolls and apple pie filling. When combined, these components make delicious, apple-filled cinnamon rolls.

These two items are typically very affordable, so you can focus your spending on other areas of your meal instead. You don't need any other ingredients besides the two cans to make cinnamon rolls this way (and it's just one of many creative ways to use canned cinnamon rolls), but when you stuff them with apple pie filling, you turn a basic dessert into an elevated treat that your guests may mistake for homemade. And because the fruit is already peeled, sliced, and packed with sugar and (typically) cinnamon in the filling, you don't need to make any adjustments here, either. Simply arrange the dough for your rolls in muffin cups, spoon the filling into the middle, and bake until your kitchen smells heavenly.