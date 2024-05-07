Popeye's Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich Is An Interesting, But Underwhelming, Twist

A few years ago, Popeye's was a main contender (and to many, the outright winner) of the fast-food chicken sandwich wars — a marketing battle that seemingly involved every eatery with a drive-thru. Popeye's efforts were popular enough to cause full-blown fistfights at several of the chain's branches, as customers seemingly lost it over the breaded chicken and bun combo.

Fast forward to 2024. After Popeye's added wings in five flavors to the permanent menu, the Miami-based, Louisiana-founded company is trying to keep things fresh with a number of chicken sandwich variants. This includes establishing the newly indefinite availability of Popeye's blackened chicken sandwich for the batter-averse among you. The latest addition to the Cajun-style chain's menu is the Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

As the title suggests, this is a variant of Popeye's standard chicken sandwich that includes a healthy splash of precious-metal-colored sauce. Said sauce is in the BBQ family, and is launching alongside a Popeye's campaign to liven up lunch, involving New Orleans hip-hop duo SaxKixAve creating a Popeye's-themed anthem. But enough about music for now — it's time to take a look at Popeye's new take on the chicken sandwich.