Whiskey Is Your Secret For Deliciously Glazed Carrots

One of the easiest wholesome side dishes you can make to fill up your dinner table is glazed carrots: Tender roasted carrots with a sweet, flavorful glaze. With a handful of ingredients and about 15 or so minutes, you get a vibrantly-colored dish that tastes as amazing as it looks. But you can take the flavor and fragrance of your roasted carrots a touch further — by adding whiskey.

Whiskey is famous for its smoky and complex flavors underneath the strong hit of alcohol. Some of the more dominant tasting notes, like honey and vanilla, pair beautifully with the natural sweetness of carrots. The resulting whiskey-imbued glazed carrots can taste earthy and a little boozy as a result, although most of the actual alcohol will burn off during cooking.

To cook whiskey into your glazed carrot recipe, simply add a splash or two to the pan along with the other glaze ingredients, such as honey, butter, and garlic. After that, as the carrots roast in the oven, the alcohol will cook off, leaving behind a delightful depth of flavor that will have your dinner guests wondering about your culinary secret.