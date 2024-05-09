For Extra Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies, Just Add Ganache

If your favorite part of a chocolate chip cookie is the chocolate chips, then biting into a smooth, rich chocolate ganache center will be the ultimate pleasant surprise. Ganache is an easy and utterly delicious blend of chocolate and cream made by pouring hot cream over a chopped chocolate bar.

You can easily incorporate ganache into any chocolate chip cookie recipe to enhance the rich chocolate flavor and intensify the gooey, creamy center of the cookie. You'll still get those crisp outer edges, making the contrast even more irresistible. Dark chocolate is the best for this ganache, instilling intense chocolate notes and balancing the sugary dough and sweet chocolate chips. The easiest way to use ganache in chocolate chip cookies is to add hardened dollops to each raw dough ball before baking them.

After whisking the cream and chocolate together, you can pipe it or spoon eight-gram dollops (around ½ tablespoon) onto a baking sheet to harden in the freezer. While the ganache hardens, you'll make your chocolate chip cookie dough, rolling each cookie into dough balls to set in the fridge or freezer for up to 12 hours. Once both the ganache and cookie dough have spent the night setting, you'll cut the cookie dough balls and flatten each half with your hand. Place a frozen dollop of ganache in the middle of one half and use the other half to wrap around it and connect with the cookie dough foundation.