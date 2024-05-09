What It Means If Your Raw Chicken Looks Shredded

Chicken is America's favorite protein, and for good reason. It's affordable, can be cooked in a variety of ways, and is generally easy to prepare, making it a go-to choice for many meals. That's why it's so disappointing to open a package of raw chicken breasts expecting smooth, firm pieces only to find that it looks shredded. It's almost like someone took a fork to it and started pulling it apart. The sight of those stringy fibers can be a real turn-off, to say the least.

And sadly, this condition, known as "spaghetti meat," is becoming more common in grocery stores, particularly in chicken sourced from large commercial farms. The main reason behind spaghetti meat relates to how the chickens are raised. Over the past few decades, chicken production has shifted toward breeding birds that grow much larger and faster to meet the ever-growing demand for chicken meat. Unfortunately, this rapid growth can lead to issues with muscle development, which can also cause woody and unsightly chicken meat (like those green rotisserie chickens reported at Costco in April).

In the case of spaghetti meat, the muscle fibers don't get enough oxygen and nutrients to develop properly, causing them to deteriorate and separate, which results in a shredded appearance. This muscle abnormality doesn't just affect how the chicken looks, it also impacts the texture and overall quality of the meat. Given this, it's natural to question the safety of eating this strange-looking chicken.