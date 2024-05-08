How Long Can You Store Canned Sauerkraut After Opening?
Like other fermented foods, canned and jarred sauerkraut can last an impressive amount of time on your pantry shelf before it spoils. However, once you open the sauerkraut, the shelf life of the product no longer is reflected by the best-by date on the packaging. So how long do you have to enjoy an opened can of sauerkraut before it begins to spoil? If you properly store your canned sauerkraut, you can continue to enjoy it for up to a week after opening.
Opened sauerkraut remains good anywhere from five to seven days once you unseal the can, meaning it has a relatively short fridge life. To maximize the quality of your opened sauerkraut, you should store it in an airtight sealed container with the juice from the can. Once you hit around four days you should begin to assess your product for any signs of spoilage. This can include a bad odor, off-putting taste, or mold.
If you suspect your product has begun to spoil, you should toss it. If you want to preserve the shelf life of your sauerkraut once opened, you can freeze it and thaw it out later. Just keep in mind if you freeze it, you potentially lose the gut-healthy probiotics from the fermentation and it will alter the flavor and texture of the original product. If you wish to freeze it, you can store it in freezer bags for up to six to nine months but aim to use it as quickly as possible.
How long does jarred sauerkraut last when opened?
If you're looking for sauerkraut that will last a longer time once opened, you might want to go with jarred sauerkraut instead. Jarred sauerkraut has many benefits, including the fact that it comes in a resealable container already. It can last for up to six months in the refrigerator after opening. Around the four-month mark, you should begin to check your sauerkraut for any of the previously mentioned signs of spoilage. You could also theoretically freeze jarred sauerkraut following the same recommendations as above.
When thinking about whether you should buy canned or jarred sauerkraut, consider what you are using it for. If you're planning on using it as a topping for, say, a classic Reuben sandwich, a jar might serve you better since you can use it a little bit as needed. But if you plan on using it in a sauerkraut-heavy recipe like sauerkraut soup, a can is fine to go with since you'll likely be using all of the product quicker.