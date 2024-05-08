How Long Can You Store Canned Sauerkraut After Opening?

Like other fermented foods, canned and jarred sauerkraut can last an impressive amount of time on your pantry shelf before it spoils. However, once you open the sauerkraut, the shelf life of the product no longer is reflected by the best-by date on the packaging. So how long do you have to enjoy an opened can of sauerkraut before it begins to spoil? If you properly store your canned sauerkraut, you can continue to enjoy it for up to a week after opening.

Opened sauerkraut remains good anywhere from five to seven days once you unseal the can, meaning it has a relatively short fridge life. To maximize the quality of your opened sauerkraut, you should store it in an airtight sealed container with the juice from the can. Once you hit around four days you should begin to assess your product for any signs of spoilage. This can include a bad odor, off-putting taste, or mold.

If you suspect your product has begun to spoil, you should toss it. If you want to preserve the shelf life of your sauerkraut once opened, you can freeze it and thaw it out later. Just keep in mind if you freeze it, you potentially lose the gut-healthy probiotics from the fermentation and it will alter the flavor and texture of the original product. If you wish to freeze it, you can store it in freezer bags for up to six to nine months but aim to use it as quickly as possible.