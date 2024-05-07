Cary Grant's Favorite Sangaree Cocktail Had A Unique Twist

Cary Grant knew how to bring the smolder, on and off screen. The "To Catch A Thief" movie star was the epitome of old-school Hollywood, including engaging in the heavy drinking synonymous with Tinseltown in the 1940s and 1950s. To wit, actors of this golden era had an affinity for boozy drinks. Betty White credited vodka as the key to her long life and Sammy Davis Jr.'s favorite drink was a highball teeming with Japanese whisky. Grant was no different. The elegant leading man with a je ne sais quoi that made his fans swoon loved himself a good sangaree cocktail but with a twist. Grant's port sangaree cocktail included rum and maple syrup.

This is quite different from the modern version of this drink which generally uses port wine, brandy, water, sugar, and nutmeg. In fact, Grant's version of this drink has a completely different vibe. Per Appetito Magazine, when the actor wasn't filming one of the many Alfred Hitchcock movies he starred in, he might be caught dining at one of New York's most famous steakhouses, Delmonico's, where he would order this favored drink comprised of port, rum, brandy, bitters, and maple syrup. This combination of ingredients creates a sweet taste that is velvety and smooth on the tongue.