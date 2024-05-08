Here's How To Store Your Leftover Batch Cocktails

If you enjoy sharing a cocktail with friends, you've surely whipped up a few batched cocktail recipes. Having a container of pre-made cocktails is the way to make hosting easier and more enjoyable for everyone. How to handle any leftovers is always a party quandary, and that includes what to do with excess batched drinks. If you've made a mixture that's spirits-only, for example, a bottle of Negroni or Boulevardier, you have choices. Keeping the drink refrigerated in a sealed jar works just fine — you might even enjoy the way the drink mellows with bottle aging. You could also pop the bottle in the freezer if you've got the space. But for any batched drink with a perishable component, such as citrus or other fruit juice, or herbal ingredients, freezing is your best bet to keep the flavors fresh.

Freezing a batched cocktail helps prevent the aromatic flavors from oxidizing, which can result in off tastes. Citrus juice at room temperature will eventually go rancid as its essential oils break apart, but the chill of the freezer and an air-tight bottle will keep your drink tasting like it was just made. For drinks without juices, the freezer creates a pleasingly cold pourable result. Cocktails with juice can get a bit icy — they benefit from a quick defrost when you're ready to sip.