Sparkling Wine Is The Unexpected Secret For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Sophisticated, soft and fluffy scrambled eggs require nothing more than a little bit of sparkling wine to transform this breakfast dish into pillowy clouds of eggs. This addition is a luxurious and unexpected ingredient. And thanks to its bubbly nature it's a great addition to your morning. When incorporated into your beaten eggs, the bubbles from your sparkling wine get trapped, forming air pockets in the eggs that turn into steam as you scramble your eggs and they heat up. This is what creates a fluff that is beyond anything you've had before. If you have ever added seltzer water to your scrambled eggs, it's the same concept.

When using this effervescent beverage, skip adding cream, crème fraîche, or milk. Any additional liquid will result in running eggs and no one wants that. As far as the quantity goes, it doesn't take much. One tablespoon to one and a half tablespoons of whatever type of sparkling wine you have on hand should be added to every two eggs you are using. The end result is a light texture ready to be piled on a slice of avocado toast or crusty French baguette.