Sparkling Wine Is The Unexpected Secret For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
Sophisticated, soft and fluffy scrambled eggs require nothing more than a little bit of sparkling wine to transform this breakfast dish into pillowy clouds of eggs. This addition is a luxurious and unexpected ingredient. And thanks to its bubbly nature it's a great addition to your morning. When incorporated into your beaten eggs, the bubbles from your sparkling wine get trapped, forming air pockets in the eggs that turn into steam as you scramble your eggs and they heat up. This is what creates a fluff that is beyond anything you've had before. If you have ever added seltzer water to your scrambled eggs, it's the same concept.
When using this effervescent beverage, skip adding cream, crème fraîche, or milk. Any additional liquid will result in running eggs and no one wants that. As far as the quantity goes, it doesn't take much. One tablespoon to one and a half tablespoons of whatever type of sparkling wine you have on hand should be added to every two eggs you are using. The end result is a light texture ready to be piled on a slice of avocado toast or crusty French baguette.
You can also use Topo Chico
The sparkling wine also amps up the flavor as it imparts its aroma and flavor to this dish. Your scrambled eggs will absorb this fizzy drink's fruity, herbal, toasty, and sweet notes, depending on where and how it was produced. Additionally, there is an acidic nature to sparkling wine that cuts through the richness of eggs. This is similar to the role vinegar and lemon juice each play in hollandaise and béarnaise sauces.
That said, if you find that you like the light texture that results from adding either sparkling wine or even Champagne to your scrambled eggs but don't want the added flavor, seltzer water or even some Topo Chico is your next best option. Both are full of bubbles, a little salty, but without any real flavor for your eggs to absorb. To finish your eggs, you can add salt and pepper, your favorite shredded cheese, or even some chives or other herbs that match your taste bud's preferences.