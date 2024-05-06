Stop Slow Sipping Your Egg White Cocktail. Here's Why

If you're looking for a cocktail to sip slowly while you wait for your friends to arrive at happy hour, a drink that has been made with egg whites may not necessarily be your best bet. Frothy cocktails made with egg whites are better off consumed at a fairly decent pace, as that pisco sour might start smelling funky if left on the bar table for too long.

As satisfying as a perfectly shaken Ramos Gin Fizz might be, the silky texture that is built into the cocktail from the egg white will eventually emit a smell that is less than desirable. Yes, egg whites can build a creamy, smooth mouthfeel and can help soften the blow of other ingredients, but cocktails made with stronger, punchier alcohol can cook the eggy foam that the shaken egg whites leave behind. This will ultimately result in an "off" type of smell you may find difficult to put back. Should you find yourself with time to kill and are looking for a drink that you can savor without worrying about foul smells or possibly offending tastes, you may want to choose a beverage sans egg whites, instead.