Why A Vague Wine Bottle Label Is One Of The Biggest Red Flags

The function of a wine label is to tell consumers what they're getting from the product inside the bottle ... obviously. Although, in real-life market execution, this isn't always a given. If all your wine label says is "wine of California" or a similarly vague location, you're left in the dark as to what vino you're actually getting. Whether you're visiting a winery or trying to pin down a solid grocery store wine, pick up that bottle and give it a good inspection. A trustworthy wine label should be able to tell you about the producer, region, vintage (the year the grapes were harvested), varietals, and ABV.

Where the grapes were harvested is hugely important because it's all about terroir. Terroir (not to be confused with "minerality," which isn't a real thing) refers to how the natural landscape influences wine from a particular region. For instance, if the grapes were grown at a high elevation above sea level on a slanted hillside with moderate sunlight exposure in alkaline, iron-rich soil, in an area with a humid climate and cold nights, all of these factors determine the taste of the grapes. Knowing the specific climate styles of where the grapes in your wine come from can tell you a lot about the taste and body of the wine inside the bottle, whether they come from wine-growing superstar areas like Napa Valley or, increasingly, Wisconsin.