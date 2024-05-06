Why You Should Cook Salmon In The Air Fryer, According To Trader Joe's

We all know there are many ways to cook the perfect salmon, but according to Trader Joe's on episode 73 of its podcast, "Inside Trader Joe's," you should start cooking salmon — like our simple baked honey citrus salmon recipe – in the air fryer. Before you begin, be sure to review Tasting Table's 13 tips you need when cooking with an air fryer.

Tara, on "Inside Trader Joe's," stated, "Salmon in the air fryer is a revelation because it kind of tastes like a blend of roasted and grilled. But the texture is just perfect and it's so fast." That all makes sense since air fryers are basically mini convection ovens, and ovens roast food. Unlike ovens, however, air fryers tend to be smaller. As smaller appliances, air fryers preheat quicker than ovens, in about 2 to 3 minutes, whereas it can take an oven an average of 20 minutes or longer to preheat. Additionally, with a smaller area to focus and circulate hot air, air fryers tend to create more evenly cooked and crispier food. Naturally, the salmon you cook in an air fryer has nearly perfect texture, as long as you don't overcook it. The exterior of the salmon crisps up beautifully, while the inside retains juice. The salmon's buttery flesh flakes off with your fork.