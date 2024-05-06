Slather Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With Fruit Jam For A Sweeter Bite
Store-bought cinnamon rolls, such as the ones that come ready-to-bake in a can, are great for hitting the spot when you have a craving, but there's no denying that they're not nearly as good as their homemade counterpart. However, luckily, there are ways to upgrade them — including integrating a bright fruity flavor by adding jam into the mix.
Here's what you do: Start by picking out your favorite jam — you can use either homemade or store-bought, the latter of which will make this trick even easier. From there, you have two options. First, you can roll out the cinnamon rolls and add the jam to the inside — similarly to how we integrate jam into our recipe for homemade raspberry cinnamon rolls — then roll them back into a spiral and bake. Or, as a second option, you can simply slather the jam over the top of the cinnamon rolls after they have come out of the oven. Both options are delicious, so it just comes down to personal preference — you can even try both ways to see which you prefer.
What type of jam should you use?
Really, just about any type of jam will work for this. If you're going with a store-bought jam, all of the basic flavors — strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, or boysenberry — all make for delicious options. Of course, if you're willing to spend the time making your own jam, then the fruity cinnamon rolls will just be that much more delicious — especially because you can cater to your exact tastes and make the jam as sweet as you want it. If you decide to go this route, you may want to keep it simple with easy homemade strawberry jam. Or, maybe try a more unique option, such as cranberry chia jam. There's also vanilla blackberry jam, which will bring in plenty of fruitiness while also providing some extra sweet richness from the vanilla.
Once you've added the jam, the cinnamon rolls will taste plenty delicious as is — but it doesn't hurt to also add some icing or frosting to make the cinnamon roll experience that much more decadent. You can either use the icing that comes with the canned cinnamon rolls or make your own — maybe you choose between classic cream cheese frosting and easy royal icing.