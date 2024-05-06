Slather Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With Fruit Jam For A Sweeter Bite

Store-bought cinnamon rolls, such as the ones that come ready-to-bake in a can, are great for hitting the spot when you have a craving, but there's no denying that they're not nearly as good as their homemade counterpart. However, luckily, there are ways to upgrade them — including integrating a bright fruity flavor by adding jam into the mix.

Here's what you do: Start by picking out your favorite jam — you can use either homemade or store-bought, the latter of which will make this trick even easier. From there, you have two options. First, you can roll out the cinnamon rolls and add the jam to the inside — similarly to how we integrate jam into our recipe for homemade raspberry cinnamon rolls — then roll them back into a spiral and bake. Or, as a second option, you can simply slather the jam over the top of the cinnamon rolls after they have come out of the oven. Both options are delicious, so it just comes down to personal preference — you can even try both ways to see which you prefer.