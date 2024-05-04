Chef Pati Jinich Explains How To Pair Every Meal With Tequila

For award-winning chef, cookbook author, and television host Pati Jinich, great Mexican food should always be paired with cocktails. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Jinich shared her tips for making the perfect tequila drink pairing. Any meal is cause for celebration, and where there's a celebration, there's tequila. Per Jinich, "Tequila is my number one, in Mexico, it's so big, we celebrate with tequila — it's synonymous with Mexico." She has shown her passion for the drink by collaborating with Gran Centenario Tequila on a series of recipes that show how Mexican dishes can be elevated by tequila cocktails.

When entertaining, Jinich pays as much attention to the drinks as the food. "It's really fun when you think about a drink as something as exquisite as a dish ... I want it to be so good that I'm going to be sipping on it slowly." No matter what time of day you're having people over, Jinich has a cocktail idea that will be perfect. Here are Jinich's favorite tequila drinks for every meal, from brunch to dessert.