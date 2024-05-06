Is It Safe To Drink Costco's Kirkland-Brand Egg Whites?

Suppose you consistently drink a dozen or more egg whites per day. In that case, it's recommended that you supplement biotin, which can be purchased in capsule form or found naturally in foods such as brewer's yeast, many nuts, and sardines.

There's a protein in egg whites called avidin, which, when consumed in large amounts, hampers the absorption of biotin by the body, causing a deficiency (per PeaceHealth). Luckily, you don't need to worry about adding biotin to your diet if you just add egg whites to your stir fries to tenderize meats, fry them sunny side up, or put them in an omelet. This is because the cooking process denatures most of the avidin, preventing it from hampering biotin absorption.

While some are deterred from drinking raw egg whites because of their slimy texture, they're packed full of the protein that the human body needs to build and repair muscle. There are plenty of creative ways to use egg whites to avoid the texture, like adding them to smoothies. However, if you want to eat raw egg whites as a post-gym snack and don't mind their gluey consistency, you can simply drink the Kirkland variety in place of, or as a supplement to, a protein shake. You can also safely eat entire pasteurized eggs, including the yolk, but bear in mind that the yolk has more cholesterol — albeit, the good kind that protects your heart.