When Swapping Rum For Vodka In Mojito Cocktails, Choose Crushed Ice Every Time

Behind every good glass of classic mojito is a dram of white rum. The subtle sweetness of the sugarcane-derived liquor blends perfectly with the herbaceous coolness of the mint, essentially giving you summer-in-a-glass from its pure refreshingness. But here's an idea that we think you should try if you love your mojito: Swap out the rum for vodka.

Now, we know what you're thinking — mojito without rum? As sacrilegious as that may sound, hear us out. When you combine all the typical mojito ingredients — fresh mint, tart lime juice, bubbly club soda, and maybe a touch of simple syrup — with high-quality vodka instead of rum, you get an ultra-smooth sipper. Top-shelf vodkas like Grey Goose deliver an almost silky texture when muddled with those bright, herbaceous flavors. The result is a mojito that goes down dangerously easy.

There's just one key tip to nailing this vodka mojito: Use plenty of crushed ice when stirring it up instead of the ice cubes in the classic recipe. Since vodka can taste a bit potent on its own, that finely cracked ice can help mellow and dilute the drink slightly as it chills.