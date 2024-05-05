The Bourbon Brand Ulysses S. Grant May Have Drank By The Glassful

Every great American tale starts with two things: A battle for freedom and a stiff drink. Ulysses S. Grant's story is no different. Before becoming the 18th President of the United States, he was a general for the Union Army and it is rumored he played favorites with his whiskey, preferring a bold, ample pour of Old Crow Bourbon.

The lore of Grant's love for this spirit has been documented on Jim Beam's website and passed around in books like Gerald Carson's "The Social History of Bourbon," in which Carson tells a tale about the intense 47-day siege of Vicksburg and Grant downing a generous amount of the Kentucky-alcohol as a nightcap, served neat, of course.

While there are plenty of bourbon myths you need to stop believing and the accuracy of whether or not Grant ever drank Old Crow may be tough to verify, this whiskey brand still has a storied history. Old Crow bourbon takes its name from Dr. James C. Crow who is credited as the mastermind of the sour mash, a process used to make bourbon. What is sour mash? It is best described as a method that uses previously fermented mash from an older batch of bourbon to start the process for a new batch of mash. This makes it sweeter on the tongue.