Elevate Your Affogato With A Splash Of Bourbon

There are many Italian desserts everyone should try, like panna cotta and panettone, and then there's affogato. In its traditional form, affogato is purely vanilla gelato or ice cream topped with an espresso shot and sometimes liqueur. You could elevate an affogato with different flavors of gelato or chocolate syrup, but above all of the other options, a splash of bourbon will give the dessert a boozy twist and enhance its flavor.

Bourbon is an ideal liquor to add to desserts like affogatos because of its deep, sweet flavor and the notes of butter, caramel, and vanilla that are found in many varieties. The alcohol also has strong woodsy notes that cut through the sweetness of the gelato or ice cream and the acidity of the espresso. These are basically the same reasons why the booze is widely used in other types of desserts like baked goods. Bourbon also has a high alcohol content (between 40%-75% ABV), so it only takes a splash to add those flavors and booziness to any affogato, which is good because you don't want to get drunk off dessert (or maybe you do — no judgment).