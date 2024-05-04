Jarred Pickles Are The Key To Giving Store-Bought Hummus A Zing

Sometimes, you bring home a container of hummus from the store that doesn't meet your expectations. Whether the texture isn't quite smooth or the flavor isn't "giving," there are plenty of ways to upgrade your store-bought hummus at home — jarred pickles being one of them. Loved for their unique, tangy flavor and crisp texture, pickles may not be the first ingredient you think of when preparing or shopping for hummus. But, there's a reason why it's listed as one of the 13 additions to boost your hummus's flavor.

Dill pickle hummus is made for pickle lovers, and if you're one of them there's likely a jar of them sitting in your fridge already. Should you ever break open a container of store-bought hummus that could use a bit of zing, a few drops of the brine on the top will do just the trick. Much like how hummus is served in restaurants, you can make a well in the center using a spoon, pour in some olive oil, and add a few drops of pickle juice and dill to make it fancier.

For the real pickle lovers reading this, you can even take it further by chopping the pickles and using them as a garnish. Not only will you get that signature tangy flavor, but you'll also get a bite of their snappy texture with every dip. Dig in with pita bread, crackers, cucumbers, or, if you just can't get enough, more pickles.