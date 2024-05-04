Ditch The Skillet (And The Fat) And Cook Ground Beef In Your Air Fryer

When you're out of meal ideas, there's nothing like a pack of ground beef to spark inspiration. Delicious and versatile, it can be used to make savory tacos or whip up a cozy pasta dish. Although ground beef is typically cooked in a skillet, throwing it in the air fryer is your no-fuss way to better ground beef.

As much as we love all the ground beef recipes we can make with the meat, we don't love the effort it requires. Don't get us wrong, it's not as cumbersome as preparing beef Wellington, but standing over the stove to attend to the ground beef isn't exactly fun. Thankfully, you can eliminate that step with an air fryer. The best ingredients can be left to cook on their own without constant stirring. When air-frying ground beef you'll only need to come back once to toss it around, then leave it to its own devices again.

Air-frying also makes cleaning up much easier. Due to the holes at the base of the air fryer, the oil falls through compared to sticking around in a skillet, which requires draining post-cooking. Air fryers also have incredible air circulation from multiple angles, giving your ground beef an even cook. After around eight to 10 minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the ground beef should be tender and juicy, with a slightly crisp exterior.