Whisky Lovers Of The West Coast, Sharpen Your Knowledge At The Scotch Library

If you appreciate a fine Scotch, you may want to make your way to the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Scotch Library housed there is home to over 300 Scotch whiskies, including more than 125 single malts and 25 blends spanning all six of Scotland's whisky regions. In fact, 10% to 15% of the library's whiskies are considered rare, meaning this collection is one of the most comprehensive in the United States.

Private tastings and a slew of regularly scheduled events hosted by experts offer a variety of samples for guests to mull over. According to Guy Sporbert, the Senior Scotch Ambassador of the establishment, a 62-year-old Macallan is the oldest label on the premises, while a 50-year-old Balvenie is one of the rarest spirits the library has on hand.

Only 131 bottles of the Balvenie can be found in the world, and the one at The Scotch Library is one of just 15 in the U.S. "It's the most expensive whiskey in the world. When you're sipping a Balvenie 50, you're practically guaranteed no one on Earth is doing what you're doing right at that minute," Sporbert gushed to Iconic Life. Considering that an ounce of this particular Scotch can take several grand out of your pocketbook, surely he's right that not many drinkers are tasting a sip.