Why You Should Avoid Ordering A Hamburger At A Barbecue Restaurant, According To An Expert

Whether you're just stopping at a restaurant to get a bite to eat or you went on the recommendation of a friend, you may automatically spring for one of your go-to favorites like a hamburger. But when it comes to dining at a barbecue joint, at least one expert thinks you should avoid this habit.

There are some establishments that you simply know aren't made for certain kinds of dishes. A gas station probably isn't the best place for sushi and we'd definitely prefer to order fried rice from a Chinese restaurant over a Mediterranean spot. Yet, when it comes to getting a burger from a barbecue joint, that seems a little more innocuous. After all, they're both meat, right? Actually, that's the last thing that Bob Bennett, head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, would do. "I think it is a little odd to see a burger on the menu," he says. "Personally, unless I am going multiple times, I am sticking with the barbecue."

Since barbecue is the specialty of the restaurant, it's basically guaranteed that the chefs are putting a more concerted effort into their slow-cooking methods, like smoking and barbecuing, than they are with grilling a burger. If you're already there and just really in the mood for something similar to a burger, we'd recommend sticking to menu items like Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches or barbecue chicken sliders.