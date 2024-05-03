The Reason Chicken Adobo Lasts So Long In The Fridge

Some entrées taste better a day or two after they've been cooked, and the Filipino dish chicken adobo is one of them. Reflecting the Spanish root word "adobar," which means "to marinate," Filipino adobo has the meat braised in a mixture of vinegar and soy sauce, with lots of garlic, bay leaves, and black peppercorns thrown in. Some folks also add banana ketchup or lemon-flavored soda like Sprite to add a tangy sweetness to the marinade.

The chicken — or, at other times, pork or a mixture of both — is left to marinate for hours or even overnight before the meat is sautéed in oil and then allowed to stew in the same mixture. It's no wonder, then, that this dish remains packed with flavor long after it has left the stove. In fact, you can store Filipino chicken adobo in the fridge and reheat it to enjoy it once again for the next 5 days. Freeze it, and it stays good for up to 2 months.

The main reason behind the longevity of this dish when it's stored properly is vinegar. This kitchen staple is not just a popular seasoning but also widely used as a preservative due to its acidic nature. Vinegar can keep cheese fresh for longer, and when added to a dish, it brings the acidity of the food to a safe pH level below 4.6; any higher than that, and there's a risk of the botulism-causing organism C. botulinum developing.