What's The Difference Between Steak Diane And Steak Oscar?

If you're not already on a first-name basis with Diane and Oscar, we can help you get up to speed. These popular retro classics have been enjoying a much-deserved menu renaissance, perhaps due to nostalgia for simpler times or maybe because they look great in the social media stream. We think it's more likely that lucky diners have rediscovered the actual appeal of these two dishes – the fantastic flavor combinations that turn a simple steak into a special event.

The old style of naming a recipe after a notable person—for example, Peach Melba and Cobb Salad—was a way to capitalize on their popularity and create a sense of prestige. Steak Oscar was created for the King of Sweden and Norway in the late 1800s and includes a few of his favorite foods. Steak Diane's namesake is a little more debatable—Diane might refer to Diana, goddess of the hunt, even though it's not common to hunt cattle! Either way, the recognizable names of these two flashy restaurant dishes earned them enduring fame, possibly more so than their namesakes.