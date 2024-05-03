Dill Pickles Are The Zesty Ingredient Your Vegetable Soup Needs

Good ingredients are the key to making any soup special. Choosing one set can make it savory and chunky, while another set may make it creamy and smooth. This versatility can make it fun to experiment with new ways to elevate and enhance your go-to soup recipes. This is especially the case when it comes to vegetable soup, as its limited ingredients can, at times, lack the depth of flavor that meatier soups may offer. If you are looking for a new way to liven up your next batch of veggie soup, look no further than our latest recommendation: dill pickles.

While it may seem unusual, dill pickles are a great ingredient for more than just burgers and sandwiches. In the case of soup, its benefits are twofold. For one, the sour, vinegary flavor of the pickle, along with the herby notes of dill, add a bright acidity that many vegetable soups — especially those without tomatoes — typically lack. This acidity helps to make the existing flavors of the soup pop thanks to the contrast it offers. The second perk these pickles offer is that of a delightfully crunchy texture, which can help prevent your palate from becoming fatigued by the otherwise uniform mouthfeel of the soup, much in the way that croutons or oyster crackers would.