Canned Crescent Rolls Are The Key To Mini Pizzas Fit For A Crowd

Just about everyone loves pizza, which is one of the reasons that it makes for the perfect party food. And if you're hosting a dinner party or some kind of gathering, then you may want to make homemade dishes for your guests — but making pizza dough from scratch can be time-consuming and daunting. Luckily, there are some nifty ways to skip that step, including using canned crescent rolls in place of the dough to make quick and easy mini pizzas.

To use canned crescent rolls in this clever way, simply roll out each section of dough into a small triangle — or, in other words, create the shape of a pizza slice. Then, top the mini pizzas with sauce and all of your favorite toppings and bake according to the crescent rolls' directions. The mini pizzas will be crispy, so this trick is best for anyone who likes a thin crust. For those who prefer a thicker crust, there's another option.

Place each crescent roll into the slot of a muffin tin, pressing down to flatten out and even the rolls, then add the toppings. The result is a set of mini deep-dish pizzas. As for the topping options, it's probably best to stick to the basics, given that you don't have much room to work with on each mini pie. Plus, simply pepperoni or sausage along with cheese is all you need for a delicious pizza. Or, you could make a mini veggie pizza, with diced bell peppers and onions, or your favorite veggie.