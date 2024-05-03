Give Chicken Cordon Bleu A Handheld Upgrade With A Tortilla Wrap

For anyone who isn't familiar with French tacos, the dish is sort of a cross between a panini and a burrito. The fillings are wrapped inside a tortilla, which is then pressed on a grill — and it's quite different from the handheld Mexican tacos that you're used to. The street food is a somewhat recent development, dating back to just the late 1990s or early 2000s in Rhône-Alpes, France. French tacos typically contain meat, french fries, and a creamy, cheesy sauce made from gruyere.

We took a unique spin on the dish with our chicken cordon bleu-style French tacos. Essentially, it combines all the elements of a classic chicken cordon bleu and gives them the French taco treatment for a handheld upgrade. And who doesn't love a food that's portable? Along with making it handheld, our recipe also incorporates fries and a gruyere sauce to stick to the French taco necessities.

But for an even more simplified approach, you can make a version of this dish as the type of taco that you're used to. All you have to do is fill a small tortilla with all the fixings of a chicken cordon bleu, including the chicken and ham (and optional fries) along with a generous drizzle of the cheese sauce. Then wrap it up and dig in.