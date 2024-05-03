13 Important Tips To Know When Cooking With Jackfruit

Five to 10 years ago, the odds of encountering someone in North America who ate jackfruit on the reg would be slim to none. The gigantic, bulbous fruit — native to India and Southeast Asia — was primarily contained to specialty food stores and the occasional restaurant menu. However, as interest in plant-based diets skyrockets, jackfruit is taking over the vegan world with its health benefits, versatility, eco-friendliness, and fantastic taste. Fresh, ripe jackfruit is still a little tricky to find in the United States, but canned jackfruit is readily available in most grocery stores these days.

Rich in protein, fiber, and important vitamins and minerals, jackfruit is prized for its ability to be cooked down and turned into something resembling pulled meat, making it a popular choice for those looking to reduce their meat intake but who still want to enjoy options similar to pulled pork, chicken, and beef. Although the taste definitely differs (most of the time, when jackfruit is acting as a meat substitute, canned jackfruit — which has an earthy, subtly sweet flavor — is used), it's a great textural experience, and marinades and seasonings really boost the flavor.

All that said, cooking with jackfruit varies greatly from cooking with most other meat, fruit, and vegetables. We've put together a handy guide to help you through the process.