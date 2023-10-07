Why You Should Consider Stocking Your Pantry With Dried Jackfruit

If you're looking for a tasty, tropical flavor to add to your food, try dried jackfruit. In its raw, freshly picked form, jackfruit is a large, yellow-green fruit with bumpy skin on the outside and large seeds (also referred to as pods) on the inside, which are coated in a delicious yellow flesh. Cutting open a jackfruit might be a bit intimidating for a novice, but luckily this tropical fruit can be bought in a convenient dried and packaged version that works well for cooking. There are numerous possibilities for cooking with dried jackfruit, from sweets like smoothies and desserts to savory dishes like tacos and sliders.

Jackfruit grows on trees in parts of Asia, Africa, and South America. It tastes sweet and tropical, like a banana, mango, pineapple, and apple all rolled into one, and has even been compared to Juicy Fruit gum. According to Parade, Annie Ryu, CEO and owner of The Jackfruit Company in Colorado, says, "The flavor of that gum is rumored to have been modeled after the flavor of ripe jackfruit." Although raw jackfruit has more nutritional value and some protein (making it great for vegetarian dishes), the dried unsweetened version is vegan, gluten-free, low in fat and calories, and has some nutrients such as potassium and fiber.