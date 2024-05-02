The Meaty Difference Between Eggs Florentine And Eggs Benedict

Eggs Florentine is a dish with murky origins. Historians speculate that it's likely either Italian or French, but either way, it all starts with an English muffin. The muffin is halved, toasted, and buttered, then topped with fresh wilted spinach leaves, which have been lightly pan-sauteed in olive oil, and finally, a poached egg. To finish it off, the whole thing is drizzled with hollandaise sauce and grated with nutmeg and cayenne pepper.

With such a minimal, stripped-down dish, there is a bit of room for customization, even though the more ingredients you choose to add, the further your adaptation strays from a "traditional" eggs Florentine (if that matters to you). You could bulk it up with caramelized onions and slices of beefsteak tomato. Our favorite move is to add some sauteed leeks into the mix with the spinach. Some variations forego the hollandaise, instead creaming the spinach in heavy cream and melted cheese like Pecorino Romano. Others add garlic to the sauteed spinach for savory umami depth. That Florentine is Your-entine (sorry).

You could swing by your local farmers market for some fresh homegrown spinach. And, for an extra luscious finishing touch, you could even hit the bakery for soft, cloud-like, made-that-morning English muffins instead of your usual grocery store brand. If you're feeling ambitious, make a batch yourself and enjoy 'em warm out of the oven. Pair with fruit salad and a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice for a light, refreshing weekend breakfast.