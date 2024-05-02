You Literally Only Need 2 Ingredients For Quick Chicken And Dumplings

A warm, cozy bowl of chicken and dumplings is the ultimate comfort food on just about any day of the year. While it's delicious made from scratch, a slow cooker recipe can take as much as five hours to whip up — and sometimes we just want dinner ready in under 30 minutes. There are plenty of shortcuts you can take to speed up the process a little, such as throwing in potato flakes for a quick thickener. But if you want the simplest recipe possible with maximum flavor and coziness, all you really need for the ultimate chicken and dumplings shortcut are two ingredients: chicken pot pie soup and canned biscuits.

The former counts as one ingredient because you don't need to a recipe to make it — you can just pick up a can from the grocery store. You'll get most, if not all, of the elements from a can that you'd get from a homemade soup, including the poultry, peas, and carrots. Then as you warm it up on the stove, you just have to incorporate your canned biscuits. Since the base of this meal is so simple, it leaves room for including any extra ingredients you want, such as a dash of Worcestershire or hot sauce. Either way, a quick trip to the grocery store and minimal time in the kitchen will give you a tasty, comforting pot of chicken and dumplings.