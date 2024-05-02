The Important Safety Reason Cheese Is Often Made In Wheel Form

Have you ever wondered why you've always seen cheese "wheels" but never cheese boxes? It's not a bad question — and we're sure you wouldn't be the first to wonder this as you browse through the dairy aisle at your local grocer. From cheddar to the more gourmet Pecorino Romano, just about every cheese is pressed into huge circular blocks.

The tradition of wheel-shaped cheeses dates back centuries, and at first, it mostly came down to practicality. Instead of having to lug around an 84-pound block of Parmigiano Reggiano, for instance, if you pressed it into wheels, you could simply roll it from place to place. When someone wants to buy a piece, they can slice out a wedge. The wheel shape made transportation much easier in the days before forklifts.

But there's another reason behind this age-old practice that has persisted to this day: safety. The wheel shape allows a tough, protective rind to form around the outer layer of the cheese as it ages. This rind acts as a suit of armor for the cheese, shielding the delicate interior (the paste) from contaminants, like bacteria, dirt, and dust.