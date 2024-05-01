How Much Sodium Is Actually In Soy Sauce?

Soy sauce is known for its unique taste and versatility in various dishes worldwide, but it has also garnered a reputation for being high in sodium. When it comes to the exact sodium content, the levels vary significantly depending on the soy sauce brands and types. Here in the U.S., Japanese soy sauces are among the most commonly used. Brands like Kikkoman and Yamasa are household names, and their most popular offerings are dark soy sauces. One tablespoon of these popular Japanese options typically contains between 900 and 1,000 milligrams of sodium.

On the other hand, there are Chinese soy sauces, arguably the second most common variety in America, including brands like Pearl River Bridge, Kimlan, and Lee Kum Kee. The light soy sauce types of these brands generally contain more sodium than the Japanese brands, and range from 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams per tablespoon, while the dark versions, which are thicker and richer, contain even more — often between 1,100 and 1,400 milligrams per tablespoon.

To put all this into perspective, 1 tablespoon of table salt contains nearly 7,000 milligrams of sodium. This means that while soy sauce can be considered high in sodium, it's not as concentrated as pure salt, and that's one reason why some people use it as a salt substitute — to consume less sodium. The other reason is the flavor profile it adds to food.