Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Hot Fudge Sauce

Just mentioning the three words — hot fudge sauce — brings a tumble of childhood memories, many centered on lazy summer days or pre-teen trips to eye-dazzling ice cream parlors. When did we stop treating ourselves to such indulgent delights, and more to the point, why? There's no reason to tuck hot fudge sauce into dusty memory banks, not when we can make it anytime with a quick trip to the grocery store. Even better, as adults, we're free to jazz up the flavors with experimental ingredients, creating our own marvelous magic.

Admittedly, straying too far from classic hot fudge sauce might be a bridge too far. That's why the foundation of any custom HFS should pay homage to its lineage. A typical, old-fashioned hot fudge sauce recipe, with some leeway, comes together with unsweetened cocoa powder or baking chocolate, sugar, cream, vanilla, light corn syrup, and a pinch of salt. After turning all that into thick, creamy, fudgey deliciousness, you know what to do next: drizzle over ice cream, stir into a hot fudge chocolate cake, or layer between dessert bars or pudding cakes. When nobody's looking, just lick it straight off the spoon.

That said, it's not sacrilege to build on a good thing. Culinary creativity makes the world go round, elevating basic recipes while spawning new flavor combinations. Hot fudge sauce is up for the game if you are. Here's some simple ways to upgrade your hot fudge sauce with little effort and lots of imagination.