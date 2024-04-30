How To Fix An Overly Heavy Pour Of Sparkling Wine In Almost Any Dish

In the spirit of not wasting, we've recommended cooking as a way to use leftover champagne. But what happens when you try your hand at our champagne chicken recipe and miscalculate your pour? Now there's too much wine in your dish! The answer is not to toss your meal in the garbage. Rather, maintain the anti-waste spirit and rectify your chicken with this wine tip for fixing an overly "winey" dish: Simply add fat.

Since sparkling wines are sweeter, their sugariness intensifies when they cook down. When you add a fat such as butter to the dish, its richness neutralizes sparkling wine's sweetness and balances out the flavors. But say your dish already has butter as its base, you can still use spices to balance out the sweetness. Think peppercorn, bay leaves, or cayenne to steer your dish in another direction.

Sparkling wines are also highly acidic, so their sharp, bitter flavor simultaneously enhances as they reduce. Again, fat comes to the rescue by cutting through wine's acidity with richness. Adding olive oil or butter is Alex Guarnaschelli's tip for fixing a dish after you add too much wine, which she shared with Food & Wine. It seems fat is the perfect add-in since it soaks up flavors and alters the texture of food by giving it a smoother mouthfeel thereby making it more pleasant to taste.