The Tangy Condiment You Should Use To Caramelize Chicken

If you haven't tried caramelizing chicken yet, you're missing out on the delicious contrast that happens between a savory piece of meat and a rich, sweet glaze. Case in point: Korean fried chicken. With a coating made from a blend of soy sauce, honey, and sesame oil (plus some gochujang for a tasty kick), the delectable caramelization on crispy chicken skin immediately elevates a classic dish.

In fact, various Asian cuisines use sugary sauces to transform otherwise ordinary plates. Vietnam's nước màu, for example, is an all-around caramel sauce made with just white sugar and water that's used to add an appetizing depth to braised meat and heighten its color. In Thai cuisine, chili, vinegar, sugar, fish sauce, and soy sauce are mixed and then reduced into a chili caramel sauce, perfect both as a glaze and a dip for chicken wings.

The good news is, you probably already have the classic condiment in your pantry that will caramelize chicken perfectly: store-bought ketchup. Made with little else other than tomatoes, sugar, salt, and vinegar, ketchup caramelizes well due to the natural sugars in tomatoes, and the combined acidity of the fruit and vinegar balances the resulting sweetness. When reduced in a pan with some oil, aromatics, and spices, it takes on a more syrupy consistency so it can cover and sticks to the meat better. Simply stir it for a few minutes on medium-high heat, letting it bubble and turn darker.