Martha Stewart's Tip To Prevent Cucumbers From Watering Down Macaroni Salad

You probably have an aunt, neighbor, or foodie friend who swears by their recipe for macaroni salad. There are many mainstay ingredients in most varieties, like cucumbers, but the subtle issue with that juicy vegetable is the chance of it watering down your bowl of salad. Lucky for you and the guests at your next cookout, Martha Stewart, who has published nearly 100 books on cooking and hosting, has an easy tip that should prevent a macaroni salad stocked with cucumbers from becoming watery.

In a video shared to Stewart's YouTube channel, the celebrity chef says the key is to remove the seeds from the cucumbers before tossing them in the bowl. In fact, she's right because the seeds found in the center of those cucumbers contain most of the excess water. Keep in mind that Stewart's tip pertains to cucumber varieties with seeds like standard garden cucumbers. Other varieties like English cucumbers don't have seeds, and Persians don't contain very many, therefore, they don't necessarily require this extra step.