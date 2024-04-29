Sweet Tea Is Your Secret Ingredient For A Ham Brine That Won't Disappoint

Without brining, ham won't take on the supple, juicy texture that it's meant to have. The process makes pork absolutely delectable, tenderizing it to the perfect degree. While salt is vital for a good brine, sugar is arguably as important. For perfectly brined ham, sweet tea is your new secret ingredient.

Wet brining involves submerging meat in heavily salted water; traditionally, the method was used to preserve meat, but now it's primarily used to infuse it with delicious flavor. An excellent tenderizer, the salt in the brine breaks down the meat's proteins, allowing moisture to enter. The sugar in brines then works to balance the flavor as well as give the ham skin a crackly texture. A brown sugar brine provides ham with an excellent flavor profile, and it's even better when earthy black tea is involved.

Black tea has a mild flavor that won't overwhelm the taste of ham. Plus, it's filled with tannins, bitter compounds that further break down the proteins in meat's muscle fibers, resulting in ham that's even more tender. To make the brine, add 1 tablespoon of salt for every cup of sweet tea. You'll need enough brine to fully submerge the ham; this comes out to around 1 gallon per every 4 pounds of ham.