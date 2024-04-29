The Vegetarian Swap For Delicious No-Chicken Salad

You can cook your beans from scratch or go with canned kidney beans to make your life a bit easier. Our recipe uses two 15-ounce cans of kidney beans, so cook accordingly if you want to use dry beans instead. With canned, consider a low-sodium or unsalted brand to have more control of the salt levels and overall flavor in the salad. Either way, it's essential to drain off any liquid to prevent a watery consistency, and to rinse off any excess liquid along with salts that might cling onto the beans. After the beans are drained and rinsed, it's time to assemble the rest of the salad according to Carli's recipe.

This recipe is flavorful in its own right, but there are ways to spruce it up. Add some sweet pickle relish or diced cornichons for more crunch. You can't go wrong with fresh herbs, so chop up the chives, parsley, or tarragon in your fridge. Mustard is a standard ingredient in some chicken salads, so use a spoonful to give the dish a punch, or use mustard powder. A dash of spices effortlessly gives the kidney bean salad more flavor, so try celery salt, paprika for smokiness, cayenne pepper for heat, or curry powder. And if this hot tip makes you want to expand your legume knowledge further, here's everything you need to know about beans including the most popular varieties.