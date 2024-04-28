12 Brazilian Drinks You Should Try At Least Once

If you're spending the day on Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, you'll likely notice vendors walking by selling all kinds of cold beverages to keep you pleasantly hydrated (and potentially buzzed) in the tropical heat. Of course, while iced tea, açaí smoothies, beer, and caipirinhas are often sold along Brazilian beaches, those aren't the only drinks found throughout the diverse cultural and natural landscapes of Brazil.

A blend of European, African, and indigenous populations, Brazil's national identity isn't remotely monolithic — and neither is the country's drink menu. From drinks made with native fruits like cashews and guaraná to a cocktail created by enslaved Africans, the story of Brazilian beverages is hardly boring.

For further insight into the South American nation's greatest drinks, we turned to the experts: Danielle Espindola, a Rio native and bar program director at the New York City-based Brazilian restaurant Berimbau; and Rafael Welbert, a Brazilian mixology expert and part owner of Pindorama (a luxury cachaça brand made in the state of Rio de Janeiro). If you're looking to sip on the best beverages Brazil has to offer, keep reading, as we discuss 13 Brazilian drinks you need to try at least once.