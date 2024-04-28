How To Substitute Butter With Mayonnaise And When You Should

Butter and mayonnaise are two staple ingredients in most household kitchens. Typically, they have quite different uses, so you might not realize that mayonnaise is one of the best substitutes for butter in an array of dishes. The ingredient swap works so well because, like butter, mayonnaise predominantly consists of fats — so it can achieve the same golden crust on a grilled cheese or creaminess in a baked good as butter does.

One of the benefits of substituting butter with mayonnaise is that the ratio is usually an easy one-to-one swap. That means if a recipe calls for 1 tablespoon of softened butter, then you can use 1 tablespoon of mayo straight out of the jar. When using mayonnaise to replace butter, keep in mind that the creamy condiment has a mild tang thanks to lemon juice or vinegar. This flavor will subside in some applications, but it might be too distinct for certain recipes that rely on butter's flavor, for example in pasta with brown butter. It's also not an ideal swap when cold or frozen butter is required, like when making homemade buttermilk biscuits because the mayo's creamy consistency won't achieve the right structure.