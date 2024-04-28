The Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey You Should Be Pairing With Blue Cheese

We know cheese and wine go together like bread and butter, but pairing cheese with bourbon has grown in popularity, thanks to bourbon's burgeoning fandom. Tasting Table has covered the 17 best bourbon and cheese pairings, and we are quite particular with our selections. Plus, when building a knockout charcuterie board, we almost always add some blue cheese. It's great to snack on and not just meant for making a delicious blue cheese dressing.

But what is the best bourbon to pair with blue cheese? Blue cheese is bold, bright, and sharp, with an intrinsic funkiness that sometimes makes it an acquired taste. It feels moist and buttery in the mouth at first bite, yet it eventually crumbles and coats the tongue with some grittiness. It's a beautiful, complex cheese that needs a richly layered bourbon to pair with it. And that perfect bourbon to pair with blue cheese is none other than Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which, as per Woodword Reserve, has "more than 200 detectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit and floral notes."

As Tasting Table's writer, Theodore James, explained, "This intricate profile of [this] bourbon finds a remarkable counterpart in the strong, distinctive flavor of blue cheese." Pairings are all about complementing flavors and a good balancing act, and blue cheese balances Kentucky bourbon whiskey well.