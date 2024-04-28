Give Deviled Eggs A Flavorful Seafood Twist With 2 Ingredients

Keeping things quick and easy, canned crab meat is all you need. Generally speaking, there are two main ways to spruce up your deviled eggs with crab meat and Old Bay seasoning.

The first one is mixing these two ingredients straight into the egg fillings. While you're at it, feel free to throw in other condiments for an even more complex, exhilarating taste. Spices that share the same robustness as Old Bay seasoning like Cajun seasoning, Creole seasoning, paprika, cayenne pepper, etc. are top contenders. Hot sauce would be a marvelous addition as well, especially if you want a spark of heat. A few drops of Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, or sriracha can make a much bigger difference than you think. The other way is to simply top your regular deviled eggs with crab meat and Old Bay seasoning as a finishing touch. Or better yet, do both! Sprinkle in a bit of chopped herbs or lemon zest, and your deviled eggs are a surefire crowd-pleaser.

Branching beyond the regulars, go one step further and whip up an Old Bay crab salad to top your deviled eggs for more enhanced taste and texture. If you're all about the creaminess, try incorporating mashed avocados into the filling. For sweet specks to make these deviled eggs even more versatile and compelling, corn is your best bet. But go easy on these twists and changes since the Old Bay seafood is already enough to build a stunning dish.